Wednesday May 12 2021
Prince Harry’s take on Hollywood critics brought to light: report

Wednesday May 12, 2021

An expert recently stepped forward with news regarding Prince Harry’s honest thoughts about L.A critics.

The claim was brought forward by royal expert Bryony Gordon and in her piece to the Daily Telegraph she addressed Prince Harry’s thoughts regarding critics.

“The Duke knows he has critics. He expects to have critics, given the very public stance he has made, not just about the media, but also his own family.”

“He has accepted this, and it is this acceptance that has set him free, in many ways. He is no longer living in fear of the repercussions of existing as himself, as he wants and needs to be.”

“He knows he has made mistakes – who among us hasn’t? – but he now sees that the most efficient way to live is truthfully, and not just by the expectations of others.”

