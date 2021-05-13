Prince Harry 'letting go of past grudges' as birth of baby daughter nears

Prince Harry feeling positive a good future is near as he gears up for the birth of his daughter in summer

Prince Harry is letting go of all the bitter memories of his past and focusing on welcoming his second child.



The Duke of Sussex is feeling positive a good future is near as he gears up for the birth of his daughter in summer.

Journalist, author and mental health advocate Bryony Gordon, who once interviewed Prince Harry, recently spoke to Daily Telegraph about what living in the US means to him.



She said: "The anger of the past has gone, and it has been replaced with a sense of purpose. California is not just Harry’s physical home for now – it is also his spiritual one, where nobody thinks anything of openly discussing their struggles.”

"And the Prince Harry we can’t see is perhaps the one we don’t want to – the one who is getting on just fine, happily following his own path outside the conventions we are used to seeing him in. Hiking. Taking the dogs to the beach,” she further explained.

"Preparing for the imminent arrival of his daughter. Speaking his truth in the hope of helping those who are unable to, and not caring how cheesy anyone might think that sounds," Gordon went on to add.