Thursday May 13 2021
Nora Fatehi lauds Disha Patani, says she is her ‘favourite'

Thursday May 13, 2021

Nora Fatehi called Disha Patani her ‘favourite’ and ‘best’ dance student in a recent social media post

Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani shared a throwback photo in which she expressed her immense love for the actress. 

Nora called Disha her ‘favourite’ and ‘best’ dance student in a recent social media post, wherein Nora can be seen holding some gifts given to her by the Malang actress. 

The gifts comprised of a cute teddy bear, a handmade card with love, best wishes and a “best teacher" mug.

Nora captioned the post as, “Thank you baby @dishapatani for the lovely best teacher gift... Glad to be your dance teacher always!! #myfavstudent #beststudent #love.”

For the unversed, Disha used to take dancing classes from Nora Fatehi back in the day. They got close to each other during the time and the two starred together Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

