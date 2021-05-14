Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 14 2021
Jin touches on BTS's 'familial bond': 'We used to argue a lot'

Friday May 14, 2021

Jin touches on BTS’s ‘familial bond’: ‘We used to argue a lot’

BTS’s Jin recently shed light on the relationship he shares with the rest of his members during a candid chat.

Jimin got candid with Rolling Stone for their magazine cover shoot and was quoted saying, “We were very different people that came together. We argued a lot in the beginning, of course, but I think now because we have spent so much time together, I began to like even the things about the other members I used to hate.”

“The time we spent together really made us close, like a family. No matter where I go, there is someplace that I can come back to. I've come to feel that way about our group.”

