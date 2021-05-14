Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry regularly texts his new friend about paparazzi

Friday May 14, 2021

Prince Harry shared details about his interaction with actor Orlando Bloom and his wife Katy Perry, admitting he regularly texts his new friend about paparazzi.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who bought a new mansion in Santa Barbara, can call Orland Bloom and his wife Katy Perry their neighbours as they moved in just down the road.

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast to discuss his mental health struggles, Prince William's brother admitted that he regularly texts his new friend about paparazzi.

Harry said: "Two days ago Orlando Bloom sent me a message, because he is just down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi.

"He sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, ear pods on with his massive camera lying in the back of his 4x4 truck, blacked out windows.

"A woman driving who did the peace sign sitting there as a distraction and he is laid down in the back of this truck taking photographs of them out with their kid."

Prince Hary and his sweet wife Meghan Markle have been in news since they appeared with US TV host Oprah Harry. The Duke blasted the behaviour of the photographer, saying: "How is that normal, how is that acceptable?"

