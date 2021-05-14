Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday May 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan prays for happiness, positivity for everyone on Eid

By
Web Desk

Friday May 14, 2021

Sara Ali Khan prays for happiness, positivity for everyone on Eid

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan wished her millions of fans a very happy Eid Mubarak with hope and prayers for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone.

Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actress shared a throwback photo with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to wish the fans.

Sara Ali Khan wrote “Eid Mubarak. Hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone.”

The actress further said “Inshallah better times ahead for us all.”

The picture of Sara and Ibrahim was taken as they visited Gulmarg with their mother Amrita Singh earlier this year.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif wishes fans Eid Mubarak

Katrina Kaif wishes fans Eid Mubarak
Sarwat Gilani marked Eid celebrations with special mention to Palestine

Sarwat Gilani marked Eid celebrations with special mention to Palestine
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir mark Eid celebrations with PDA-filled snaps

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir mark Eid celebrations with PDA-filled snaps
Check out Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's PDA-filled Eid video

Check out Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's PDA-filled Eid video
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain look adorable as they celebrate Eid

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain look adorable as they celebrate Eid
Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani and other Pakistani stars extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani and other Pakistani stars extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings
Nora Fatehi lauds Disha Patani, says she is her ‘favourite'

Nora Fatehi lauds Disha Patani, says she is her ‘favourite'
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli increase target for Covid-19 relief fund to 11 crore

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli increase target for Covid-19 relief fund to 11 crore
Ayesha Omar reaches 4.4 million followers on Instagram

Ayesha Omar reaches 4.4 million followers on Instagram
Salman Khan says no piracy in entertainment ahead of ‘Radhe’ release

Salman Khan says no piracy in entertainment ahead of ‘Radhe’ release
Aiman Khan voices support for Palestine amid Israel attacks

Aiman Khan voices support for Palestine amid Israel attacks

Atif Aslam expresses solidarity with Palestinians

Atif Aslam expresses solidarity with Palestinians

Latest

view all