Sara Ali Khan prays for happiness, positivity for everyone on Eid

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan wished her millions of fans a very happy Eid Mubarak with hope and prayers for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone.



Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actress shared a throwback photo with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to wish the fans.

Sara Ali Khan wrote “Eid Mubarak. Hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone.”

The actress further said “Inshallah better times ahead for us all.”



The picture of Sara and Ibrahim was taken as they visited Gulmarg with their mother Amrita Singh earlier this year.