Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Disney says Shang-Chi, Free Guy to have exclusive theatrical release

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 15, 2021

The two upcoming Disney titles — superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ryan Reynolds’ comedy film Free Guy will have an exclusive theatrical release, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced.

"Both films will have a 45-day exclusive run in cinemas after which they will be made available on video-on-demand and streaming," said Bob Chapek during an earnings call.

American actor Ryan Reynolds-starrer Free Guy, produced by Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, will be released to the theatres in the US on August 13, while the Simu Liu-starrer Shang-Chi will have a theatrical release on September 3.

The Disney company is witnessing the “recent signs of increased confidence” among cinema-goers for the movie-going experience, Variety quoted Bob Chapek as saying.

The two films will have a big screen run for 45 days before transitioning to home viewing on VOD and streaming. Earlier in the pre-pandemic time, movies had a 90-day exclusive theatrical window.

Some hours prior to the announcement, Disney also dropped the good news that Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer adventure film Jungle Cruise will debut in theatres and on streamer Disney Plus on the same day.

Earlier, Disney announced to release upcoming Cruella to cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access service on the same day on May 28.

The long-awaited Black Widow movie by Marvel will also have a simultaneous release to cinemas and Disney+ on July 9.

The superhero movie - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - will be the first from Marvel that will have an all-Asian cast. 

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry getting brutally honest about her boy-crazy younger self

Katy Perry getting brutally honest about her boy-crazy younger self
'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests

'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests
Prince Harry touches on wanting to ‘break the cycle’ of childhood suffering

Prince Harry touches on wanting to ‘break the cycle’ of childhood suffering
Katy Perry drops new Pokémon collaboration track ‘Electric’

Katy Perry drops new Pokémon collaboration track ‘Electric’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘divided’ over shocking revelations

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘divided’ over shocking revelations
Amber Liu drops brand new music video for ‘Make It Better’ track

Amber Liu drops brand new music video for ‘Make It Better’ track
Demi Lovato drops new trailer for upcoming 4D podcast

Demi Lovato drops new trailer for upcoming 4D podcast
Prince Harry weighs in on ongoing US privacy scare

Prince Harry weighs in on ongoing US privacy scare
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen reveal impromptu ‘Tree of Life’ amid living room tour

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen reveal impromptu ‘Tree of Life’ amid living room tour
Ellen DeGeneres sheds light on highly ‘orchestrated’ workplace allegations

Ellen DeGeneres sheds light on highly ‘orchestrated’ workplace allegations
Pink on being ‘pitted against’ Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera: ‘There's no competition’

Pink on being ‘pitted against’ Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera: ‘There's no competition’
Prince Harry regularly texts his new friend about paparazzi

Prince Harry regularly texts his new friend about paparazzi

Latest

view all