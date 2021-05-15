Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday May 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Nadeem Baig drops startling revelation about Yasir Hussain and Nausheen Shah fiasco

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 15, 2021

Nadeem Baig drops startling revelation about Yasir Hussain and Nausheen Shah fiasco 

All hell broke loose when Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain poked fun at fellow star Nausheen Shah for supposedly coming to his and Iqra Aziz’s nuptials uninvited.

The 37-year-old Lahore Se Aagey star was asked on Vasay Chaudhry’s talk show Ghabrana Mana Hai about whether any one of the attendees at his wedding had showed up without getting invited, to which he said he hadn’t invited Shah but she still came.

Now, nearly two months later after the comments landed him in hot water and sparked a heated war between him and Shah, the talk show’s director Nadeem Baig revealed what had led to that contentious question.

During a recent interview on a local TV channel, Baig revealed that his associate had gone up to Hussain prior to the show and asked him if there were any funny anecdotes he would like to be quizzed about.

Baig said: “While he was getting his makeup done, he said, ‘Just ask me who showed up uninvited to my wedding.’”

Watch the video below:



More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Salman Khan gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine
Farooq Qaiser aka Uncle Sargam passes away

Farooq Qaiser aka Uncle Sargam passes away
Salman Khan, Disha Patani starrer 'Radhe' creates history as it becomes most watched film on day one

Salman Khan, Disha Patani starrer 'Radhe' creates history as it becomes most watched film on day one
Shah Rukh Khan prays for health of all as he wishes everyone Eid Mubarak

Shah Rukh Khan prays for health of all as he wishes everyone Eid Mubarak
Mehwish Hayat wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone

Mehwish Hayat wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone
Ayeza Khan’s stunning family photo wins the internet

Ayeza Khan’s stunning family photo wins the internet
Sara Ali Khan prays for happiness, positivity for everyone on Eid

Sara Ali Khan prays for happiness, positivity for everyone on Eid
Katrina Kaif wishes fans Eid Mubarak

Katrina Kaif wishes fans Eid Mubarak
Sarwat Gilani marked Eid celebrations with special mention to Palestine

Sarwat Gilani marked Eid celebrations with special mention to Palestine
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir mark Eid celebrations with PDA-filled snaps

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir mark Eid celebrations with PDA-filled snaps
Check out Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's PDA-filled Eid video

Check out Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's PDA-filled Eid video
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain look adorable as they celebrate Eid

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain look adorable as they celebrate Eid

Latest

view all