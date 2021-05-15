Nadeem Baig drops startling revelation about Yasir Hussain and Nausheen Shah fiasco

All hell broke loose when Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain poked fun at fellow star Nausheen Shah for supposedly coming to his and Iqra Aziz’s nuptials uninvited.

The 37-year-old Lahore Se Aagey star was asked on Vasay Chaudhry’s talk show Ghabrana Mana Hai about whether any one of the attendees at his wedding had showed up without getting invited, to which he said he hadn’t invited Shah but she still came.

Now, nearly two months later after the comments landed him in hot water and sparked a heated war between him and Shah, the talk show’s director Nadeem Baig revealed what had led to that contentious question.

During a recent interview on a local TV channel, Baig revealed that his associate had gone up to Hussain prior to the show and asked him if there were any funny anecdotes he would like to be quizzed about.

Baig said: “While he was getting his makeup done, he said, ‘Just ask me who showed up uninvited to my wedding.’”

