Showbiz
Sunday May 16 2021
Salman Khan warns action as ‘Radhe’ leaked online

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has warned action against piracy after his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai leaked online.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared a strong-worded statement to warn the pirated sites that cyber cell will take stringent action against this serious crime.

Salman Khan said “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. Inspite of that Pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites.”

He further said “Please don’t participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well.”

Khan added, “Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell.”

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe was released on various OTT platforms on the occasion of Eid.

