Mahira Khan sends love to Momal Sheikh on her birthday

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has extended love and sweet birthday wishes to friend and fellow showbiz star Momal Sheikh, who turned a year older on Saturday.



The Raees actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Momal with a sweet note.

Mahira wrote “Meri Momal, meri shehzaadi! Saaalgirah Mubarak.”

She further said “May your days be full of joy and laughter, peace of mind and good health. Ameen” followed by heart emoji.

Momal shared the same post and thanked Mahira for birthday wishes.

She said, “Thank you meri mahiro.”



