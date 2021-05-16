Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday May 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 16, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday.

The Toofan actor took to Instagram and shared his photo receiving the jab.

Amitabh, 78 wrote in the caption “Done too! Covid one, not cricket! sorry sorry that was a really bad one.”

He had received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccination last month.

Meanwhile, in order to help fight against the deadly virus, Amitabh Bachchan’s personal contribution towards relief work has reached nearly 15 crore.

In his latest blog, Amitabh said “In this battle against this virus, many have contributed and continue to be resolved in more .. the mention in the information circles resounds with the 2 cr that I donated for the care Centre in Delhi for the moment .. but as days go by the figure of my personal contribution and donation shall be about 15 crore rupees.”

