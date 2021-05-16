Neena Gupta sheds light on marriage with Vivek Mehra

Indian actress Neena Gupta recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the truth underneath her marriage to Vivek Mehra.

The actress got candid during her interview with Film Companion and was even quoted saying, “I stay in Mumbai and my husband lives in New Delhi.”

“And because of our work, we hardly got a chance to stay together but we lived as husband and wife here, in the lockdown. First time I came to know him and he came to know me.”

Even though “Earlier, I used to complain to him that he does not have time but now I learned to keep myself busy with my friends.”