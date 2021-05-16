Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 16 2021
Shanna Moakler says Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker PDA is 'wierd'

Sunday May 16, 2021

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler claims that she is unfazed by her ex’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

Speaking to People, she said how she was “very much over” her ex but added that his public display of affection for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was “weird”.

"I'm very much over my ex," she said.

"It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]."

She also expressed concern over how she was familiar of her ex’s romantic gestures to the Poosh founder.

"The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie," she said, referring her daughter Alabama. 

Shanna also spoke about her plane banner Travis got for Kourtney's birthday, saying they previously did that together.

"Stuff like that...I just think it's weird," she said.

Shanna insisted that there is "no ill will" towards the happy couple. 

"I'm really, genuinely happy for him," she said,

"As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about."

