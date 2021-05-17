Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 17 2021
Victoria Beckham launches concierge service to promote her clothing line

Monday May 17, 2021

Victoria Beckham gave fans and customers an amazing offer to try on her clothing at their home with no obligation to buy.

The 47-year-old fashion designer took a big step to ease the tension of her customers as she offered them chance to have her designer clothes delivered to their home to try on for £15.

The David Beckham's wife stepped up customer service at her label and is giving fans the chance to try on her clothing at home.

The prospective buyers can pay £15 for a concierge service and get some of her designer wears sent straight to their house. A 'Style Concierge' will also arrive to guide punters through the designs or they can wait outside while customers try on the designs at their own pace.

The former Spice Girl has also made sure the service is environmentally friendly as she promises that for every delivery that is booked, a tree will be planted.

The amazing offer, she announced on her website, is only available to Londoners where the brand's flagship store is based. The fans can now try the latest Victoria Beckham pieces at home, before you purchase.

Victoria Beckham and her footballer husband David spent good time in Miami from January until April before they returned home to the UK with their three youngest children.

