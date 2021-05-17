Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Shehbaz Sharif added to ECL: Fawad Chaudhry

By
Web Desk

Monday May 17, 2021

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.
  • PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif cannot leave Pakistan.
  • The PML-N leader's name has been added to ECL on NAB's request.
  • Shehbaz was given "one time" permission by the LHC to go abroad for medical treatment.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s name has been added to the Exit Control List (ECL), Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.

The federal minister, in a tweet, said that with the approval of the cabinet and completion of all legal formalities, the name of Shehbaz has been put on the no-fly list.

“The relevant record has been updated in this regard,” he said.

The Federal Cabinet had approved the inclusion of the PML-N leader’s name to the ECL through a circulation during Eid holidays after a request forwarded by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sharing details of the decision, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said he [Shehbaz Sharif] was put on the ECL as it would be difficult to bring him back if he is allowed to go abroad like Nawaz Sharif.

Related items

“He is currently facing an Rs700 billion corruption reference. Five members of the Sharif family have already fled abroad.”

“Shahbaz Sharif is the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif,” the interior minister said.

He added that the PML-N leader may influence the approvers.

Rasheed said Shehbaz can file an appeal against the decision in the Interior Ministry within 15 days.

“Nawaz Sharif did not return how will Shahbaz Sharif return.”

All the relevant agencies have been informed regarding the development, he further said.

Shehbaz barred from leaving country

On May 7, the LHC had released Shehbaz on bail in a case pertaining to assets beyond means.

Later, the court also allowed him to go abroad for eight weeks on medical grounds.

However, Shehbaz was offloaded on Saturday at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport from a Doha-bound flight by the immigration officials as his name was on the provincial identification list (PNIL).

The PML-N president was told he could not leave the country until the system was updated.

The federal government had also announced to file a petition against the permission granted to him to leave for abroad.

Chaudhry had said that Shehbaz’s guarantee could not be accepted as he had earlier given assurances about Nawaz's return but nothing became of that.

More From Pakistan:

Ban on tourism to continue: NCOC

Ban on tourism to continue: NCOC
Qureshi calls Blinken: Pakistan urges US to address Palestine crisis

Qureshi calls Blinken: Pakistan urges US to address Palestine crisis
Karachi weather: City's temperature may rise to 44°C today, says Met official

Karachi weather: City's temperature may rise to 44°C today, says Met official
PM Imran Khan, Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad discuss Palestine situation over phone

PM Imran Khan, Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad discuss Palestine situation over phone

Tauktae update: Cyclone moving northward, may cross Indian Gujarat night of May 17

Tauktae update: Cyclone moving northward, may cross Indian Gujarat night of May 17
PM Imran Khan to discuss placing Shahbaz Sharif on ECL in meeting tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to discuss placing Shahbaz Sharif on ECL in meeting tomorrow
Karachi weather to remain hot, windy for next 2 days: PMD

Karachi weather to remain hot, windy for next 2 days: PMD
Bilawal criticises PTI govt for 'not ensuring fair distribution of water in Pakistan'

Bilawal criticises PTI govt for 'not ensuring fair distribution of water in Pakistan'
Maryam says if speaking of supremacy of Constitution is traitorous 'we will do it again and again'

Maryam says if speaking of supremacy of Constitution is traitorous 'we will do it again and again'
Israel’s crimes against humanity should not escape accountability: Qureshi to OIC

Israel’s crimes against humanity should not escape accountability: Qureshi to OIC
Siraj ul Haq announces nationwide protest against Israel on May 21

Siraj ul Haq announces nationwide protest against Israel on May 21
Gaza massacre: Pakistan demands immediate end to Israeli tyranny in OIC meeting

Gaza massacre: Pakistan demands immediate end to Israeli tyranny in OIC meeting

Latest

view all