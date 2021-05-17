Shehbaz Sharif added to ECL: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif cannot leave Pakistan.

The PML-N leader's name has been added to ECL on NAB's request.

Shehbaz was given "one time" permission by the LHC to go abroad for medical treatment.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s name has been added to the Exit Control List (ECL), Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.

The federal minister, in a tweet, said that with the approval of the cabinet and completion of all legal formalities, the name of Shehbaz has been put on the no-fly list.

“The relevant record has been updated in this regard,” he said.



The Federal Cabinet had approved the inclusion of the PML-N leader’s name to the ECL through a circulation during Eid holidays after a request forwarded by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sharing details of the decision, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said he [Shehbaz Sharif] was put on the ECL as it would be difficult to bring him back if he is allowed to go abroad like Nawaz Sharif.

“He is currently facing an Rs700 billion corruption reference. Five members of the Sharif family have already fled abroad.”



“Shahbaz Sharif is the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif,” the interior minister said.

He added that the PML-N leader may influence the approvers.

Rasheed said Shehbaz can file an appeal against the decision in the Interior Ministry within 15 days.

“Nawaz Sharif did not return how will Shahbaz Sharif return.”

All the relevant agencies have been informed regarding the development, he further said.

Shehbaz barred from leaving country

On May 7, the LHC had released Shehbaz on bail in a case pertaining to assets beyond means.

Later, the court also allowed him to go abroad for eight weeks on medical grounds.

However, Shehbaz was offloaded on Saturday at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport from a Doha-bound flight by the immigration officials as his name was on the provincial identification list (PNIL).

The PML-N president was told he could not leave the country until the system was updated.

The federal government had also announced to file a petition against the permission granted to him to leave for abroad.

Chaudhry had said that Shehbaz’s guarantee could not be accepted as he had earlier given assurances about Nawaz's return but nothing became of that.