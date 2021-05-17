Can't connect right now! retry
Sarah Hyland fawns over fiancé Wells Adams in emotional tribute

Sarah Hyland fawns over fiancé Wells Adams in emotional tribute

Modern Family actor Sarah Hyland recently turned to social media and gushed over her love for fiancé Wells Adams in an endearing social media tribute.

The actor turned to Instagram to fawn over her fiancé and shared a loving photo of them both grinning from ear to ear.

The post also included a heartfelt caption that captured the Hyland’s emotions and read, “A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back”. (sic)

Check it out below:


