Showbiz
Monday May 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Sanam Jung launches her own perfume line

By
Web Desk

Monday May 17, 2021

Pakistani star Sanam Jung has launched her own fragrance line.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared the news with her fans along with a glimpse of her first collection.

The star shared her obsession with perfume and how she was excited about her new adventure.

“So there you have it, I have introduced my own fragrance line,” she announced.

“I've always been a perfume connoisseur, and launching my own fragrance collection was a lifelong ambition of mine.

“Sanam Jung Fragrances has finally arrived!

“To inaugurate this venture I have created three scents that have been able to truly capture my essence and all that I love about perfumes now all you have to do is try them out!”

Take a look:



