Sanam Jung launches her own perfume line

Pakistani star Sanam Jung has launched her own fragrance line.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared the news with her fans along with a glimpse of her first collection.

The star shared her obsession with perfume and how she was excited about her new adventure.

“So there you have it, I have introduced my own fragrance line,” she announced.

“I've always been a perfume connoisseur, and launching my own fragrance collection was a lifelong ambition of mine.

“Sanam Jung Fragrances has finally arrived!

“To inaugurate this venture I have created three scents that have been able to truly capture my essence and all that I love about perfumes now all you have to do is try them out!”

