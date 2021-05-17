Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for promoting skin whitening creams

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire for attempting to back a racist company known for promoting a ‘racist company dealing in skin whitening products within the eastern market.

For those unversed, the backlash began after the former royals announced their “global partnership” with Procter & Gamble (P&G), a company known for making most of its revenue selling creams with “toxic beliefs”.

The official Archewell Foundation website even commented on the partnership and it read, “Based on shared values, the partnership will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport.”

“It will build on joint aspirations, most recently demonstrated by our work together in support of Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, an event that inspired vaccine confidence worldwide and mobilised more than $300 million (£212m) in the push for greater global access to COVID-19 vaccines.” 

