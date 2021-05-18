Salman Khan is motivated to work harder to keep his place as younger actors emerge

B-Town's ultimate dreamboat Salman Khan spoke about his career the failures he has faced in life.

During a media interaction, the Sultan actor said that he is motivated to work harder for the sake of the younger generation, citing examples of Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and others.

"Now at the age of 55-56, I am doing what I used to do at the age of 14-15. That's because the young generation has Tiger Shroff. Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Aayush Sharma are coming now so we will have to work harder,” he said.

"Which film will work? Which film will be a flop? People see it as a 9-5 job. I have taken it as a 24x7 job. I just work. That's all I want to do. If a film flops, I work harder. I realised that when you put your blood and sweat into something and give your best, the audience understands your hard work. And it appreciates it, too,” he added.