Kubra Khan prays for Palestine

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has prayed for Palestine amid Israeli aggression and said that ‘This is not a war… this is genocide.’



Taking to Instagram, the Na Maloom Afraad actress wrote “It breaks my heart.. waking up everyday to videos of bloodshed.. innocent blood shed. This is not a war… this is genocide.. this is oppression.. its ethnic cleansing..”

Kubra Khan also shared the quotes of Desmond Tutu, South African human rights activist, which read: “ If you’re neutral in a situation of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor”.

“#PrayForPalestine #PrayofPalestine,” she used the hashtags.