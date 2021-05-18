Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 18 2021
Disha Patani reflects on completing five years in Bollywood

Disha Patani opened up about achieving a milestone in her career

Disha Patani has delivered hits after hits in her short career of five years in Bollywood. 

The Bharat starlet reflected on achieving a milestone in her profession in a recent chat.

“Time just flew and I am so grateful that I got such amazing opportunities. Each film that I have done is special for me. And I feel I really just got lucky with everything that I have got, I’m very happy.

"I had never planned this, in fact, I had planned to be an air force pilot and clearly, that is not working," she added.

Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villain Returns.

Giving a sneak peek into her role, the actress quipped, “Fans will get to see a very different side of mine, hopefully! We have shot quite a lot for it but we still have some important parts to can.”

