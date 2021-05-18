Can't connect right now! retry
John Legend berated for keeping mum after Chrissy Teigen gets accused of bullying

John Legend got an earful from social media users after his wife Chrissy Teigen was found ensnared in a controversy involving her previous tweets.

Legend had turned to his social media to post a tribute for his son Miles after which users lambasted him and unearthed tweets from the supermodel, asking him why he kept mum over the entire fiasco.

"Your wife is a danger. She told a child to commit suicide. So many children battle with suicide thoughts and lose the battle. This is horrible what your wife has told a child,” wrote one user.

"Can you and Chrissy Teigen remove your accounts from here?" said another.

"Bullies hide when they are caught,” added a third.

“I hope you're a better role model for him than his mother. Bullying is a learned behavior. Adult bullies raise mean kids, and the cycle never ends,” a fourth chimed in.

Earlier, Courtney Stodden had accused Teigen of bullying her and allegedly asking her to “kill herself.”

She told The Daily Beast in an interview published on Monday: “She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, "I can't wait for you to die."' 

