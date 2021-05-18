Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday May 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Take a look at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's engagement snaps

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Minal Khan left fans gushing over the news that she and her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are officially engaged.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared gorgeous snaps from the event.

The couple clearly looked happy and in love in the PDA-packed photos. 

While they had already hinted at being engaged with a subtle post on Valentine's Day the couple never explicitly said so.

"Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said," she captioned the post. 

The photos sparked a wave of positive reaction from her fans who showered the happy couple with love and prayers.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Asim Azhar gives fitting response to Israel's tweet

Asim Azhar gives fitting response to Israel's tweet

Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snap

Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snap
Alizeh Shah claps back at critics over moral policing

Alizeh Shah claps back at critics over moral policing
Maulana Tariq Jamil praises Salman Khan: Watch

Maulana Tariq Jamil praises Salman Khan: Watch
Arjun Kapoor dedicates his film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ to his grandmother

Arjun Kapoor dedicates his film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ to his grandmother
‘Ertugrul’ star Osman Soykut prays for peace in Palestine

‘Ertugrul’ star Osman Soykut prays for peace in Palestine
Disha Patani reflects on completing five years in Bollywood

Disha Patani reflects on completing five years in Bollywood

After testing negative for COVID-19, Kangana Ranaut posts cryptic note

After testing negative for COVID-19, Kangana Ranaut posts cryptic note
Kangana Ranaut recovers from coronavirus

Kangana Ranaut recovers from coronavirus
Kubra Khan prays for Palestine

Kubra Khan prays for Palestine
Sajal Aly ‘heartbroken’ while looking at photos coming from Gaza

Sajal Aly ‘heartbroken’ while looking at photos coming from Gaza
Mahira Khan urges fans to speak up for Palestine

Mahira Khan urges fans to speak up for Palestine

Latest

view all