Take a look at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's engagement snaps

Minal Khan left fans gushing over the news that she and her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are officially engaged.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared gorgeous snaps from the event.

The couple clearly looked happy and in love in the PDA-packed photos.

While they had already hinted at being engaged with a subtle post on Valentine's Day the couple never explicitly said so.

"Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said," she captioned the post.

The photos sparked a wave of positive reaction from her fans who showered the happy couple with love and prayers.

Take a look:







