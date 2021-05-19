Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 19 2021
Khloe Kardashian shares adorable snap of Chicago, True, Dream

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Khloe Kardashian left fans gushing over her latest snap on Instagram. 

The Good American founder shared an adorable photo of the Kardashian clan's little girls.

The snap featured Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West, Khloe's daughter True Thompson and their brother's daughter Dream Kardashian.

The little cousins were clearly having a blast as they could be seen striking multiple poses where they could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as they hugged each other.

The adorable snap was captioned: "Are you ready for this cuteness?? I’m not!"

