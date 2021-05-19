Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 19 2021
WATCH: Full trailer of 'Friends' Reunion released

Wednesday May 19, 2021

HBO Max on Wednesday released a full two-minute trailer from eagerly anticipated Friends: The Reunion special.

The unscripted reunion will air on HBO Max on May 27 with a string of celebrity guests that includes Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber and actors who played supporting roles on “Friends” such as Janice, Richard, and Gunther.

The clip shows the cast playing a trivia game about the show, doing a table read of a scene, and sharing memories.

Jennifer Aniston shared the trailer on her Instagram account with a caption that read, "I love my friends .Leaving this here".


