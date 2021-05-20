Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's one move ahead of Archie's birth raised eyebrows in palace, claims royal expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 20, 2021

Meghan Markle's decision to throw her first baby shower in New York ahead of son Archie's birth in 2019 was not welcomed by the palace, according to royal expert.

Omid Scobie, royal author and journalist, revealed that one palace aide was "horrified", and deemed Prince Harry's wife's plans to be "common".

The expert, while sharing her knowledge in a new documentary called A Very Royal Baby : From Cradle to Crown, opened up on the palace's initial reaction to the the Duchess of Sussex over her decision to hold the event in New York.

Prince Harry's wife, according to Scobie, confided in some of her close friends at the time about feeling pressure about "serving Archie on a silver platter".

Scobie claimed: "I remember speaking to a palace aide at the time who rolled their eyes. They were horrified that something so common was happening within the House of Windsor."

Ingrid Seward, a royal author and editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, also shared her knowledge about the shower and called it "trashy".

According to Omid, Perince Harry's wife Meghan Markle's baby shower was "as far from British tradition as you can get".

Meghan Markle, settled in Mntecito with her hubby Harry and son Archie, is now expecting a baby girl.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck's favourite Boston Red Sox share special tribute to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck's favourite Boston Red Sox share special tribute to Jennifer Lopez
Salma Hayek opens up on narrow escape from Covid-19

Salma Hayek opens up on narrow escape from Covid-19
Indiana Jones hat and Star Wars droid for sale in Hollywood

Indiana Jones hat and Star Wars droid for sale in Hollywood
WATCH: Full trailer of 'Friends' Reunion released

WATCH: Full trailer of 'Friends' Reunion released

Khloe Kardashian shares adorable snap of Chicago, True, Dream

Khloe Kardashian shares adorable snap of Chicago, True, Dream
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Montecito residence at risk of 'severe wildfires'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Montecito residence at risk of 'severe wildfires'
Mahira Khan takes part in protest against Israel

Mahira Khan takes part in protest against Israel

Prince William, Prince Harry relationship hit with another blow

Prince William, Prince Harry relationship hit with another blow
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of lying after Duke's recent slip up

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of lying after Duke's recent slip up
'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Jamie Dornan looks unrecognizable in BBC One mystery thriller

'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Jamie Dornan looks unrecognizable in BBC One mystery thriller
Ertugrul's Turgut Alp pays tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on Youth and Sports Day

Ertugrul's Turgut Alp pays tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on Youth and Sports Day
Snoop Dogg's daughter opens about about mental health battle

Snoop Dogg's daughter opens about about mental health battle

Latest

view all