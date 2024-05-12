Meghan Markle is ‘Disney Princess come to life' in Nigeria

Meghan Markle is ‘Disney Princess come to life' in Nigeria

Meghan Markle has garnered love and affection from her admirers over her ‘breathtaking’ look for Nigeria trip.

The Duchess of Sussex, who flew to the Abuja airport from Heathrow alongside Prince Harry this week, left devotees stunned as she donned a beige sleeveless ensemble.

One fan turned to X, to praise the Duchess. He wrote: "Meghan looks breathtakingly stunning today! The whole look is absolutely perfect, and I love how she did her hair."

Another added: "I’m still not over this look and how gorgeous Meghan was yesterday! She is a Disney Princess come to life."

One person commented on X: "How difficult is it to get things hemmed? I must be a genius as I have about the same height as Meghan and just a fraction of her budget or influence, yet manage to get things routinely tailored to fit."

Another said: "That outfit is a disgrace, what is wrong with her", while a fifth pointed out: "I agree, the dress is appalling. It doesn’t fit it hasn’t been fitted and it is inappropriate for the occasion.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Institution of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet