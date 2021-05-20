Can't connect right now! retry
Addison Rae opens up about friendship with Kourtney Kardashian

Famous TikTok star Addison Rae opened about her 'more than a friendship' with American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian. 

"It was so random and weird to me but the internet at the end of the day is always going to make up crazy things," Addison said while talking exclusively to E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim. 

"Even as lighthearted as it was, people just read it differently."

"I have a great relationship with everyone in the family," Addison added while addressing the rumours that she is more than just friends with Kourtney Kardashian.  "We laughed about everything the entire time because most things were said in such a joking manner."

Addison Rae, who is the highest-paid Tiktoker, said she loved Kourtney's pair with Travis Barker. "I love Travis! Travis is so great," she gushed. "I love their relationship."

She also hinted that Travis never minded her friendship with his girlfriend. "He never ever gave me side eye," Addison said jokingly. 

