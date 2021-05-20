Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry to make more shocking revelations on mental health series with Oprah

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 20, 2021

Prince Harry earlier said he has unresolved trauma because of bad parenting from Prince Charles

Prince Harry is all set to send shockwaves to the Buckingham Palace with more revelations in his upcoming docuseries with Oprah Winfrey on the impact of mental health issues.

According to a Page Six source, “One of the episodes is very personal … deeply.”

Last week, the Duke of Sussex told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Podcast that he has unresolved trauma because of bad parenting from Prince Charles. 

Owing to this, “William is dreadfully hurt, he’s an elegant man who lives for his job, his country and his family," an insider revealed. 

In the trailer for the Apple TV+ show, Harry talked about dealing with mental health woes as a sign of strength.

“All over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain. Being able to say, ‘This is what happened what happened to me,’ is crucial,'” he said.

Harry added, "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength."

