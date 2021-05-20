Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 20 2021
Angelina Jolie setting differences aside with Brad Pitt for sake of kids

Thursday May 20, 2021

Angelina Jolie 'doing her best' to bury the hatchet with Brad Pitt to focus on the needs of their six children

Angelina Jolie is focusing on being 'more present' for her kids as divorce battle with Brad Pitt continues to rage on. 

The estranged couple's co-parenting dynamic is a “work in progress,” but “better than it was” amid their ongoing divorce.

According to an insider, Jolie is “doing her best” to bury the hatchet with her ex-husband, so they can focus on the needs of their six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

“She’s always present with the kids and makes them all her priority,” said the insider. 

“Angelina knows she’s painted as the bad guy in her divorce, but few people know that she’s struggled with the decisions she’s had to make. She wants it to be over just as much," they went on to say. 

Meanwhile, the Salt actress's kids act as a ray of sunshine in her life. 

“The kids are the ones who cheer her up. She’s astonished by what they know about the world,” the insider revealed. “She’s happiest when they’re all together so having Maddox home from college is a treat.”

