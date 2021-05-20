Prince William gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Prince William at Kensignton Museaum getting the coronavirus vaccine

Prince William received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the Duke of Cambridge announced via a Twitter post on Thursday.

"On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," read the post.



"To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do," it added.

The royal prince received the vaccine from NHS medical staff at the Science Museum vaccination centre in London, Daily Mail reported.

William, second in line to the throne, can be seen in the above photo wearing a mask with his sleeve rolled up, and a medical health worker administering the vaccine on his arm at the museum in Kensington.

According to British media, William either received the Pfizer or AstraZeneca jab, because he is below 40 years of age.