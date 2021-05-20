Demi Moore details how her marriage with Ashton Kutcher fell apart

Hollywood star Demi Moore addressed her failed marriage with Ashton Kutcher in her memoir.

The book titled Inside Out, detailed how their relationship fell apart and how The Ranch actor had no interest in saving their marriage.

In the memoir, Moore wrote that she told her ex-husband: “We’re married. That’s not how we do things. How did we go from having issues we need to work on to ‘I’m moving out?’“

“I could feel he was withholding something,” added Moore.

“It didn’t matter. Ashton didn’t really want to work on our relationship. He was done. I was still very much in our marriage, but I was in it alone now,” she added.