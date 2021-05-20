Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 20 2021
KJ Apa expecting first child with model girlfriend Clara Berry

Thursday May 20, 2021

Congratulations are in order for Riverdale star KJ Apa as he is expecting his first child with model Clara Berry.

The Songbird actor took to Instagram to share a photo of the two sitting on a comfy couch with the model having her pregnant belly bare, which fans instantly picked up.

For those that could not take the hint the star commented “she’s pregnant btw” to which the model responded “we are”.

Many of his Riverdale costars like Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch Vanessa Morgan and Charles Melton were quick to congratulate him. 

Take a look:



