Thursday May 20 2021
Princess Diana's pal weighs in on Prince Harry's life choices post Megxit

Princess Diana’s old friend Stewart Pearce recently stepped forward for a chat and addressed the growing changes seen in Prince Harry recently.

The conversation took place during Pearce’s interview with Us Weekly and she was even quoted saying, “Harry, in terms of his impetuosity [is Diana]. Harry, in terms of his intuitive explosions of energy, [is the most like her].”

“I suppose, slightly, William from the external point of view. But Harry from [his] wonderful ebullience [and] passionate [personality embodies his mother]. He's the guy. He loves life. He has fun.”

She also claimed, “What was extraordinary from the very beginning, from 1981, is that she was really not given a tremendous amount of advice. It's sort of within the royal family, it's assumed you will either grow through it, or, you know, [you'll sink].”

“She was given very little advice, but being the smart woman that Meghan is, she really made a lot of inquiries. Whereas Diana, I feel that she was so in love with Charles that she thought that he would assist her.”

