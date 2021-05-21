Iqra Aziz prays for all the lives lost in Palestine after ceasefire

Pakistani star Iqra Aziz has prayed for all the lives lost in Palestine and hope for better future after the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza as an 11-day crisis has left at least 232 Palestinians dead in Israeli air strikes.



The Deewana actress took to Instagram and shared the news of ceasefire and wrote in the caption “I pray we never face anything like this again. This was inhumane.”

She continued “I pray for all the lives lost in the past 11 days and hope for better future.”

Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire after they agreed to an Egyptian-brokered proposal.