Demi Lovato addresses having to ‘shove down’ her identity: ‘I really tried fitting in’

Grammy award-winning singer recently got candid about the real reason she was forced to ‘shove down’ her queer identity for years on end.

The singer was quoted telling People magazine, “I had suppressed so much of myself over the years. Growing up in the South and being raised Christian, I had these beliefs I had been told.”



“When I came out to LA, I knew I was queer. But, I think that a part of my freedom is acknowledging the queer part of myself. Because for so many years I shoved it down and I tried to fit it into a mold of what I thought society wanted from me. And, so much freedom in my life today has come from just me living my authentic truth."

Lovato also touched upon her eating disorder during the interview and added, “My eating disorder taught me to make myself smaller. So that I could please the rest of the world.”

“And, I realized that I have a loud voice and I'm a performer and me living my truth in front of the world is what's going to make me thrive and happy and so that's what I do. It is a thin line...”

“I could go back to that life very quickly and I don't want to so I live the loudest, fullest life that I can today. And, it's much more colorful in my house because of it!”