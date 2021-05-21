Disha Patani’s backflip video goes viral

Indian star Disha Patani has won the hearts of the fans with her perfect backflip stunt and the video of it has gone viral on social media.



The Malang actress took to Instagram and shared the video wherein she can be seen performing a backflip to new BTS song Butter played in the background.

Disha posted the video with caption “Wish this would feel more like butter.”

Tiger Shroff also praised Disha in the comment section.

He commented ‘Clean’ followed by clapping, fire and heart-eyed emoticons.

The video has gone viral on social media shortly after Disha shared in.

On the work front, Disha’s latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with superstar Salman Khan was released recently.