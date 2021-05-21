Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Maulana Tariq Jameel starts ambulance service

By
Web Desk

Friday May 21, 2021

Photo: Instagram

After launching a clothing brand, Maulana Tariq Jameel has now started a humanitarian venture and started an ambulance service. 

The announcement was made by the Maulana Tariq Jameel (MTJ) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, on its Instagram page. In the post, the foundation thanked all the donors whose generous contributions enabled it to launch the initiative. 

Related items

"Molana Tariq Jamil visiting the newly-bought ambulances by MTJ Foundation. We are thankful to all the contributors who enabled us to buy the ambulances to provide the service in times of need to the needy," the caption of the post read.

It should be recalled that prior to launching the ambulance service, Maulana Tariq Jameel had launched a clothing brand for women. 

Maulana Tariq Jameel clarified in a statement that the purpose of his business was to run madressahs so that they are not dependent on Zakat. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan opens vaccination for people above 30 years

Pakistan opens vaccination for people above 30 years
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remarks in CNN interview not anti-Semitic: FO

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remarks in CNN interview not anti-Semitic: FO
Chaman blast: Death toll rises to 6, 14 injured

Chaman blast: Death toll rises to 6, 14 injured
Rawalpindi Ring Road scam made Rs130b in property deals in four years: investigators

Rawalpindi Ring Road scam made Rs130b in property deals in four years: investigators
Clean energy vital for Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan at nuclear plant inauguration

Clean energy vital for Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan at nuclear plant inauguration
PAF hands over 3 JF-17 Thunder aircraft to Nigerian Air Force

PAF hands over 3 JF-17 Thunder aircraft to Nigerian Air Force
CM Buzdar assures Tareen group he will address their concerns

CM Buzdar assures Tareen group he will address their concerns
Pakistani Twitter not pleased with 'anti-Semitic' label for FM Qureshi after CNN interview

Pakistani Twitter not pleased with 'anti-Semitic' label for FM Qureshi after CNN interview
Pakistan, China's time-tested relationship built on values of mutual respect, trust: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan, China's time-tested relationship built on values of mutual respect, trust: PM Imran Khan
Tide turning against Israel, says FM Qureshi in CNN interview

Tide turning against Israel, says FM Qureshi in CNN interview
PM Imran Khan stresses on need to contain COVID-19 in Asia

PM Imran Khan stresses on need to contain COVID-19 in Asia
Pakistan marks Palestine Day today to show solidarity with victims of Gaza massacre

Pakistan marks Palestine Day today to show solidarity with victims of Gaza massacre

Latest

view all