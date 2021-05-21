Maulana Tariq Jameel starts ambulance service

Photo: Instagram

After launching a clothing brand, Maulana Tariq Jameel has now started a humanitarian venture and started an ambulance service.

The announcement was made by the Maulana Tariq Jameel (MTJ) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, on its Instagram page. In the post, the foundation thanked all the donors whose generous contributions enabled it to launch the initiative.

"Molana Tariq Jamil visiting the newly-bought ambulances by MTJ Foundation. We are thankful to all the contributors who enabled us to buy the ambulances to provide the service in times of need to the needy," the caption of the post read.



It should be recalled that prior to launching the ambulance service, Maulana Tariq Jameel had launched a clothing brand for women.

Maulana Tariq Jameel clarified in a statement that the purpose of his business was to run madressahs so that they are not dependent on Zakat.