Archie's first words made me really sad, reveals Prince Harry

Prince Harry shared why he was heartbroken over his son Archie’s first word.

In his docu-series The Me You Can’t See, the Duke of Sussex shared that his son’s first words were “grandma Diana”.

Speaking about his late mother Prince Harry said: "I wish she could have met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie.

"I've got a photo up in his nursery... and it was one of the first words that he said.

"Apart from 'mama', 'papa', it was then 'grandma', 'grandma Diana'.

"It's the sweetest thing but at the same time makes me really sad."