pakistan
Friday May 21 2021
By
Ahmed Subhan

Schools in 12 Sindh districts to remain closed till June 6

By
Ahmed Subhan

Friday May 21, 2021

An AFP file image.

  • Educational institutions in 12 districts to remain closed as their COVID positivity ratio is above 5%.
  • In districts, where the coronavirus positivity ratio is below 5%, educational institutions will reopen from May 24.
  • In 52 districts across Pakistan, the positivity ratio is higher than 5%, says the federal education ministry.

Federal Education Ministry said Friday educational institutions in 12 Sindh districts would remain closed till June 6, as the coronavirus positivity ratio in those districts is higher than 5%.

In a statement, the ministry said the districts included Badin, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and all districts of Karachi.

In the remaining districts, where the coronavirus positivity ratio is below 5%, educational institutions would reopen from May 24, the ministry added.

The ministry said the phase-wise reopening of educational institutions would begin from May 24 in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio was below 5%.

In the remaining districts, where the positivity ratio is high, the educational institutions will remain closed till June 6 and open on June 7, the ministry said in a statement.

In 52 districts across Pakistan, the positivity ratio is high, the ministry said. It includes four districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir — Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Bagh, and Sadhnaut. In Balochistan, educational institutions would remain closed in Quetta till June 6.

Moreover, educational institutions in Punjab's Attock, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Khanewal, Khushab, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Toba Tek Singh will remain closed till June 6.

In KP, 14 districts have a high positivity ratio, including Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Charsadda, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Haripur, Kohat, Karam, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swabi, and Swat.

All educational institutions will remain closed in Islamabad as well, the federal ministry added. 

