Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry voices off against BBC for ‘exploiting’ Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Friday May 21, 2021

Prince Harry voices off against BBC for ‘exploiting’ Princess Diana

Prince Harry recently issued a statement regarding the BBC findings into the Martin Bashir exploitation case.

According to Metro he claimed, “Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest.”

“The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life. To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it.”

“That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these – and even worse – are still widespread today.”

“Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed.”

“By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let’s remember who she was and what she stood for.”

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish says she's going on a world tour

Billie Eilish says she's going on a world tour
Kanye West is still following Kim Kardashian on Twitter

Kanye West is still following Kim Kardashian on Twitter

Kim Kardashian says her love for Cher runs deep

Kim Kardashian says her love for Cher runs deep
'Prince Harry, ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy had volatile, horrendous relationship'

'Prince Harry, ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy had volatile, horrendous relationship'
Dua Lipa wants fans to watch 'Gully' starring Amber Heard

Dua Lipa wants fans to watch 'Gully' starring Amber Heard

Prince Harry reveals meeting Meghan Markle made him want to 'fix' himself

Prince Harry reveals meeting Meghan Markle made him want to 'fix' himself
Prince William speaks out over Princess Diana BBC drama: 'They failed her’

Prince William speaks out over Princess Diana BBC drama: 'They failed her’
Prince Harry sheds light on facing panic attacks after Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry sheds light on facing panic attacks after Princess Diana’s death
Expert says no sign of reconciliation in Royal Family after Prince Harry's remarks

Expert says no sign of reconciliation in Royal Family after Prince Harry's remarks
Prince Harry turned to drugs, alcohol to cope with Princess Diana's death

Prince Harry turned to drugs, alcohol to cope with Princess Diana's death
Archie's first words made me really sad, reveals Prince Harry

Archie's first words made me really sad, reveals Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle reacts to inquiry into Diana's BBC interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle reacts to inquiry into Diana's BBC interview

Latest

view all