With 4,007 new infections, Pakistan's total coronavirus cases near 900,000

Passengers wearing preventive masks at a railway cantonment station. Photo: AFP

Pakistan reports 4,007 new cases of coronavirus during the past 24 hours.



At least 88 more people succumbed to the virus, pushing the national tally to 20,177.



Ihe coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan stands at 6.43% with 63,436 active cases across the country.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 4,007 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload near 900,000 on Saturday as the country treads a difficult part amid the third wave.

According to the data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 88 more people succumbed to the virus, pushing the national tally to 20,177.



Meanwhile, the coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan stood at 6.43% with 63,436 active cases across the country.



Read more: Pakistan opens coronavirus vaccinations for people over 30

In addition to this, 813,855 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far.

Provincial breakdown

According to the official portal, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 306,707 while 4,891 people have died so far.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 333,057 and 9,739 people have died so far due to the virus while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 24,413 and the death toll has reached 270.

Read more: Schools in 12 Sindh districts to remain closed till June 6

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 129,013 virus patients, with 3,900 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 18,651 people have been infected with the virus and 526 people have died.

Pakistan's vaccination drive

Pakistan has started inoculating people above 30 years of age from today as the country aims to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The decision was made by the NCOC in a meeting on Friday.

"The messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today," , Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said in a tweet.