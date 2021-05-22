Can't connect right now! retry
Oprah defends Harry, Meghan's right to talk about suffering in royal family

American media personality Oprah Winfrey has come forth to defend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they spoke out against the royal family.

The 67-year-old talk show host made an appearance during the Today show on Friday and defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s right to break their silence about their suffering.

“Privacy doesn’t mean silence,” she said during the promotional interview for her and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

“You know, I ask for privacy, and I’m talking all the time. So, I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers or people flying overhead or invading your life is what every person wants and deserves — to not to be intruded and invaded upon. That’s what people are missing,” she said.

“I understood what had happened to them, and I wanted the rest of the world to come away being able to answer the question, ‘Why did they leave?' And I think by the time that interview was done, people understood,” she said. 

