Bollywood
Saturday May 22 2021
Disha Patani opens up on how she feels about ‘Radhe’s OTT release

Saturday May 22, 2021

Bollywood star Disha Patani is expressing her gratitude to OTT platforms for saving the industry during the pandemic.

During an interview with ETimes, the actor spoke about her film Radhe’s release with Salman Khan and how she is grateful to finally see her film out, regardless of the platform.

"I was looking forward to a grand release of Radhe, just like we used to have on normal days. After much hardwork of making the film one does look forward to the elaborate promotions and a festive release. However, in times like these, it feels great that your film has even released,” she said.

"Today things are uncertain. Time has come to a standstill and nobody knows what's going to happen next. In such a scenario, OTT has come to the rescue. This medium is keeping the entertainment industry running as it is giving jobs to people,” she continued.

"What's most important is the fact that people are feeling safe while getting entertained at home thanks to the web," she added.

