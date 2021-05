Irrfan Khan’s son Babil honors ‘loving’ dad in powerful tribute

Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil recently took to social media and penned an emotional note in memory of his father.

"Hey man, I am so lost. I can’t figure out who to trust. I doubt my self, you know? I’m insecure, I’m frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it’s all for nothing."

