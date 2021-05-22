Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Sources weigh in on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 22, 2021

Sources weigh in on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship

An insider recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the current state of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship.

The insider got candid during their interview with People magazine and admitted, “Travis and Kylie are great co-parents. They share custody, but also spend a lot of time together with Stormi.”

The insider even went on to say, “There's a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they're even openly affectionate. But they're not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship.”

However, since they both have “been dating here and there, and are mature about that, none of their loved ones would be surprised if they eventually ended up back together, but it's not happening right now.”

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo
Prince Harry weighs in on drug use after Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry weighs in on drug use after Princess Diana’s death
Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'

Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'
Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'

Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'
Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online

Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online
Olivia Rodrigo touches on mom’s thoughts on the ‘Driver’s License’ bridge

Olivia Rodrigo touches on mom’s thoughts on the ‘Driver’s License’ bridge
Prince Harry unveils baby Archie’s face in adorable footage

Prince Harry unveils baby Archie’s face in adorable footage
Prince Charles rolling in rage over Harry's new remarks about royal family

Prince Charles rolling in rage over Harry's new remarks about royal family

Princess Diana's brother leaves royal fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with sister

Princess Diana's brother leaves royal fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with sister

Zoya Nasir announces split from fiancé Christian Betzman in gut wrenching note

Zoya Nasir announces split from fiancé Christian Betzman in gut wrenching note
Bella Hadid says she's not condoning violence or hate against Jewish community

Bella Hadid says she's not condoning violence or hate against Jewish community

Latest

view all