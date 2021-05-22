Can't connect right now! retry
Sarfaraz in all his glory: Watch ex-Pak skipper's finest moments on the field

Saturday May 22, 2021

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed appeals after taking a catch during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match against New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on June 26, 2019. — AFP photo

In celebration of former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's birthday on Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board posted a recap of some of his finest moments on the field.

"Celebrate Sarfaraz Ahmed's birthday by watching some of his on field action," wrote PCB, adding: "What is your favourite Sarfaraz moment/memory of his cricketing journey so far?"

The 1-minute, 24 second clip showcases his best catches while wicketkeeper and some of his best shots while batting.

Sarfaraz was born on May 22, 1987, in Karachi. All in all, Sarfaraz has played 49 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 60 T20Is for Pakistan so far.

On his 34th birthday, many fellow cricketers took to Twitter to greet him.

'Happy Birthday Sarfaraz': Twitter wishes former captain as he turns 34

