Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lawrence stuns in rare outing with husband Cooke Maroney

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 23, 2021

American actress Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in a casual look along with her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City.

The couple had a lunch date around SoHo this week. As they walked away, the photographers captured their sweet snap where the 30-year-old Hunger Games star is all smiles. 

The two were wearing matching white shirts. Cooke, an art gallery director at Manhattan's Gladstone 64, was seen carrying a shopping bag in one hand as Jennifer Lawrence was seen holding her other arm in hers.

Jennifer Lawrence appeared in public with Cooke Maroney for the first time in 2018. After seeing each other for one year, the two got married in 2019 in a Rhode Island ceremony in front of celebs like Kris Jenner, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz. 

Jennifer Lawrence spoke about her life partner in 2015 far before she met Cooke Maroney.

"I can't wait to be married," she told Vogue at the time. "I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f--k it up."

More From Entertainment:

Netflix's Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor basks under drama glory

Netflix's Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor basks under drama glory
Prince Harry fuming after ‘giving up everything’ for Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry fuming after ‘giving up everything’ for Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry sheds light on ‘haunting’ memories of Princess Diana

Prince Harry sheds light on ‘haunting’ memories of Princess Diana
Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo
Billie Eilish's world tour tickets to go on sale next week

Billie Eilish's world tour tickets to go on sale next week

Prince Harry weighs in on drug use after Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry weighs in on drug use after Princess Diana’s death
Kim Kardashian unveils son Saint’s covid-19 diagnosis

Kim Kardashian unveils son Saint’s covid-19 diagnosis
Sources weigh in on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship

Sources weigh in on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship
Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'

Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'
Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'

Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'
Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online

Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online

Latest

view all