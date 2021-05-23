Fact check: Did Dior cut off ties with Bella Hadid over her pro-Palestine stance?

Rumours had been making rounds about supermodel Bella Hadid losing out on a major Dior deal owing to her stance on the Palestine and Israel issue.

The 24-year-old model had earlier marched beside thousands in a pro-Palestine rally to protest Israeli aggression on Palestinians.

"The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place... it feels whole! We are a rare breed!! It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!! P.s. The Palestinian drip is real #FreePalestine,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Soon after that, reports were circulating about Dior cutting off ties with the model over her support for Palestine.

However, the rumours were shot down by fashion watchdog Diet Prada in a post that confirmed that the brand’s affiliation with Hadid is still going.

This was also confirmed by her sister Gigi Hadid who shared the post on her Instagram Story.

