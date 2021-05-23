Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 23 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS announces major event for 8th debut anniversary

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 23, 2021

BTS announces major event for 8th debut anniversary

South Korean hotshots BTS have their 8th debut anniversary coming up and recently announced plans to celebrate the milestone in style.

The event in question has been dubbed the Muster event and roughly translates to the “assembly of troops.”

This event will be held online exclusively to curb the spread of covid-19 and plans were hashed out at length on Weverse.

The theme this year will be “Sowoozoo” (The Korean title of the song Mikrokosmos) and will take place on June 13th and 14th at 6:30 p.m. KST.

The plans for the second day will include a World Tour version and will even include a different set list with foreign-language hits. 

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa slams NYT ad calling her and Gigi, Bella Hadid the ‘Hamas influencer brigades’

Dua Lipa slams NYT ad calling her and Gigi, Bella Hadid the ‘Hamas influencer brigades’

Fact check: Did Dior cut off ties with Bella Hadid over her pro-Palestine stance?

Fact check: Did Dior cut off ties with Bella Hadid over her pro-Palestine stance?

Queen Elizabeth took Prince Harry’s attacks ‘very personally’ and is ‘deeply upset’

Queen Elizabeth took Prince Harry’s attacks ‘very personally’ and is ‘deeply upset’
Oprah Winfrey recounts horrifying sexual assault experience

Oprah Winfrey recounts horrifying sexual assault experience
Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims

Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims

Taylor Swift can 'see herself marrying' boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift can 'see herself marrying' boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Freddie Mercury's life story to be told in his own words in new graphic novel

Freddie Mercury's life story to be told in his own words in new graphic novel
BBC's Martin Bashir denies his actions led to Princess Diana's death

BBC's Martin Bashir denies his actions led to Princess Diana's death
Ana de la Reguera shares exciting experience in Netflix's Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead

Ana de la Reguera shares exciting experience in Netflix's Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead
Shamed Bashir says sorry to princes William and Harry over Diana interview

Shamed Bashir says sorry to princes William and Harry over Diana interview
Italy win Eurovision as contest returns with 'message of hope'

Italy win Eurovision as contest returns with 'message of hope'
Jennifer Lawrence stuns in rare outing with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence stuns in rare outing with husband Cooke Maroney

Latest

view all